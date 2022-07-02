Gainsborough: Woman's death at house investigated
A woman has been found dead at a house in Lincolnshire.
Police and the ambulance service were called to the house on Clay Lane, Waddingham, Gainsborough, just before 18:30 BST on Thursday.
They were responding to a report that a woman in her 60s had been injured at the property, but when they arrived she had already died.
Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and investigations are ongoing, a police spokesman said.
