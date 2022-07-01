EMAS to run non-emergency patient transfers in Lincolnshire
A new provider will transfer non-emergency patients to and from health appointments in Lincolnshire from 2023.
East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) has been awarded a 10-year contract to deliver transport and control room operations.
It will takeover from the current provider, Thames Ambulance Service Ltd (TASL), on 1 July next year.
EMAS said it would work with the local groups who deliver NHS care and TASL to ensure a "seamless transition".
Non-Emergency Patient Transport Services (NEPTS) offers transport for eligible patients to healthcare appointments and clinics and for patients who require support getting home from hospital.
EMAS already runs the service in Derbyshire and Northamptonshire and transported 240,000 patients in 2021.
Richard Henderson, EMAS chief executive, said they had an "excellent track record".
"We already have a good understanding of the patients and road networks of Lincolnshire where we provide emergency ambulance care."
The contract has been awarded by the Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).
Sarah Fletcher, from patients' group Healthwatch Lincolnshire, said initially TASL had struggled due to its lack of familiarity with the area, though that had improved.
She said patients would welcome the decision to appoint EMAS.
"It's a local provider that will know the county and is familiar with some of our road systems and some of the complexities," she said.
The BBC has approached TASL for comment.
