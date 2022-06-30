Closed Waddington pub set for new life under revamp plans
- Published
A village pub shut for six years is set for a major refurbishment in the hopes of securing its future.
The Horse and Jockey in Waddington closed in 2016 as many pubs found trade increasingly difficult.
Operator Stars Pubs and Bars have drawn up plans to revamp the grade II listed Lincolnshire site with a new entrance, bigger patio and decorating work.
If approved, it is hoped a new operator will be found for the pub once the refurbishment has been done.
The plans state that the building on High Street needs "considerable investment in order to address ongoing wear and tear", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The application has been submitted to North Kesteven District Council for consideration.
