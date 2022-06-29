Call to cut Lincolnshire road's speed limit after fatal crash
The speed limit could be reduced on a road where a motorcyclist was killed earlier this year.
In March, a 52-year-old woman died in a collision with a car on the A16 in the village of Burwell in Lincolnshire.
County councillors will now be asked to support cutting the speed limit from 40mph to 30mph after requests from several villagers.
A council report said there had been 13 accidents on the road over the last five years.
In 2016, another biker was seriously injured on the same stretch of road following a crash involving an ambulance.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a council report said the limit had been in place for "many years" and would have resulted from a speed survey.
A new test measured the mean speed of vehicles using the road as 35mph, which means it comes within 3mph of the speed required to justify introducing a 30mph limit.
"Despite the use of enhanced signage and speed enforcement via a mobile camera unit, the latest reported injury accident data indicates that during the last five years there have been 13 accidents on the A16 within the 40mph speed limit, and a further 10 accidents to the north of the village," the report said.
"It is their intention therefore to submit a bid for funding to install an average speed camera system from a point approximately 0.7 miles (1.2km) north of the village which will continue through it."
The Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership has also requested an assessment of the A16 to the north of Burwell to see if a reduction from the national speed limit may be introduced.
The requests will be considered by members of Lincolnshire County Council's Planning and Regulation Committee on Monday.
