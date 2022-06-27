Utterby fire: Elderly couple's deaths not suspicious - police

Fire scene
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and Lincolnshire Police carried out a joint investigation into the fire

A house fire that killed an elderly couple in a Lincolnshire village is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.

A 92-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman died in the blaze on Main Road in Utterby, near Louth, at about 23:15 BST on Thursday.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service and police carried out a joint investigation into the fire's cause.

Lincolnshire Police said the matter had been passed to the coroner.

A floral tribute were left at the scene on Main Road in Utterby

