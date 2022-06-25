Tattershall Lakes: Motorcyclist injured in crash outside holiday park
Police are appealing for information after a crash outside a holiday park left a motorcyclist seriously injured.
The man, aged in his 20s, suffered serious injures in the crash outside Tattershall Lakes Country Park, near Horncastle, shortly after 13:00 BST on Friday, Lincolnshire Police said.
It involved an electric motorcycle and a grey VW Golf.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with information about the collision, to come forward.
