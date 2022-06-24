Utterby fire: Elderly couple die in house blaze
An elderly couple have died in a house fire in a Lincolnshire village.
Emergency crews were called to the property on Main Road in Utterby, near Louth, at about 23:15 BST on Thursday.
Both the man, 92, and woman, 83, died at the scene, according to Lincolnshire Police.
Main Road was likely to stay closed for the remainder of the day while inquiries continued and people were being asked to avoid the area, officers said.
Lincolnshire Police and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were carrying out a joint investigation into the blaze.
