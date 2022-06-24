Skegness child sex abuse suspect arrested in Portugal
A man charged with a string of sex offences has been arrested in Portugal after spending eight months on the run.
Alistair Riggott, 53, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness, was arrested on Tuesday as part of a joint operation with the National Crime Agency (NCA).
A warrant was issued for his arrest on 19 October last year after he failed to appear at Boston Magistrates' Court.
He remains in custody in Portugal pending extradition proceedings, police said.
Mr Riggott left the UK after being charged with offences, including attempting to cause a child to watch an image of sexual activity, attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity and making and possessing indecent images of children.
Det Insp David Mckean, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "It's an important message of reassurance to the public that we will do all in our power to ensure that a suspect is brought before the courts.
"It's also a warning to fugitives that we will not give up the search until they are captured."
