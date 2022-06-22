Lincolnshire Show returns after pandemic absence
The Lincolnshire Show has made its long-awaited return to the county after a two-year absence.
One of the UK's best-known agricultural shows, which usually attracts up to 60,000 visitors over its two days, it was absent from Lincolnshire Showground in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.
Organised by Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, it has promoted farming, food and rural life since 1869.
Temperatures at the showground are expected to reach 25C (77F).
The 2022 show had taken on a "royal purple" colour scheme to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, organisers said.
Highlights over the two days were expected to include a Hurricane and Spitfire flypast and a performance from horses and stunt riders featured in high-profile BBC dramas Poldark and Peaky Blinders.
The main ring would also see show jumping, BMX displays and would be used as a landing spot by the RAF Falcons parachute display team, according to the show's organisers.
Gates opened on Wednesday at 08:00 BST, with staff warning people to allow extra time for local travel and entering the showground on both days due to record advance ticket sales.
Les Parker, the show's chief traffic steward, advised: "Try to come in on the west of the showground. It'll make your journey so much easier.
"If you're not coming to the show, don't use the A15 between Caneby Corner and the Lincoln Bypass."
Many agricultural vehicles were being exhibited at the Lincolnshire Show and Jayne Southall, society and showground chief executive officer, said there was a huge variety to enjoy.
"We've got the vintage tractors everyone likes, right up to driverless tractors which operate by satellite.
"It's quite amazing how agriculture has progressed in that way," she added.
Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, a registered charity, said all profits made at the show supported its educational work engaging with more than 13,000 local children each year.
'This year feels special'
Paul Murphy, BBC Look North environment correspondent, writes from Lincolnshire Show:
From rosette winners in the special breed pig rings to children enjoying an ice lolly on one of warmest days of the year, there are lots of smiling faces.
And this year feels special. The show is the undisputed highlight in the county's farming calendar and its absence during two years of pandemic has hit many rural communities hard.
This is so much more than just a day out in the sunshine.
It's a social occasion with a history going back to the 1860s. A place to swap stories, share knowledge. A place to congratulate and to console. Even a place to meet a wife or a husband.
For the next two days, the deep bellow of cattle will compete with a thundering public address system and there will be laughter from every colourful corner.
It feels good to have it back.
