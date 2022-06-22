Hagworthingham crash: Tributes paid to friends killed on trip to seaside
- Published
Tributes have been paid to two young women killed in a crash on their way back from a day trip to the seaside.
Jennifer Woodhouse, 18, from Derbyshire, and Lara Meldrum, 19, from Nottinghamshire, died when their car collided with another vehicle in Hagworthingham, Lincolnshire.
Lara's family said the friends had "planned a summer of fun" before starting university in September.
Lincolnshire Police is appealing for any witnesses to Friday's crash.
Jennifer's family described her as "a beautifully kind-hearted, caring young woman".
"She was our beautiful, little star. We are all privileged to have had her in our lives," they said.
"She had a deeply rooted sense of morals and principles and lived by what she believed. She just loved people."
Jennifer, from Alfreton, volunteered at the charity Barnardo's before working in a cafe, a pub and most recently a pizza restaurant.
Lara's family said the pair were "friends to the end".
"Having finished their A-Level exams, Lara and Jennifer had a summer of fun ahead before they headed off together to study at Sheffield Hallam University in September.
"A day trip to the seaside ended so tragically," they said.
Lara was "a fun loving girl whose kind and caring nature touched so many of her friends", they said.
"She had a great sense of adventure, and we always said she lived life in "Lara time in Lara world.
"We will miss her jumping on our bed every night to chat before we slept. We will miss her taking days to bring her washing and dishes down," they added.
Lara, from Arnold, played for Nottingham ice hockey club and worked in a fast-food restaurant.
Lincolnshire Police said: "Officers would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the collision."
