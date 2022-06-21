Fulstow: Skull found in duck pond has been there for years - police
- Published
A skull found in a duck pond in Lincolnshire is thought to have been there "for many years", police say.
Officers were called to the pond in Pear Tree Lane, Fulstow, on Thursday after a member of the public spotted the bone in the water.
Lincolnshire Police said the skull, believed to be human, is undergoing further forensic examination.
A cordon at the site has been lifted and analysis of the skull is expected to take several weeks, police said.
"We believe this maybe a human skull that has been at the site for many years," a spokesperson added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.