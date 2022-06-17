Fulstow: Skull believed human found in duck pond
Police are investigating after what is believed to be a human skull was found in a village duck pond.
Officers were called to the pond in Pear Tree Lane, Fulstow in Lincolnshire on Thursday after a member of the public spotted the bone in the water.
Lincolnshire Police said they "believe this may be a human skull", adding that a forensic examination to confirm it could take "several weeks to complete".
The area has been cordoned off and officers are conducting a search.
The force said investigators would remain at the scene over the weekend and into Monday.
