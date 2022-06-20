Lincoln: Budding archaeologists to assist The Lawn excavation
A month-long excavation has started in Lincoln, with the public asked to help "uncover the city's history".
The dig is taking place at the Lawn on Union Road until 15 July, with hopes to find further evidence of a potential Roman cemetery and two Roman roads.
Excavation work hasn't taken place at the site since the 1980s, with Bishop Grosseteste University (BGU) offering a chance for people to get involved.
Training will be provided by the university's Archaeology Field School.
Applications for the opportunity, which was open to all adults and children aged 14 and over, have now closed, but most of the excavation site will be visible to passers-by.
BGU said the grounds of The Lawn were once home to St Bartholomew's Church, which was first recorded in the twelfth century and is no longer visible on the site.
Dr Derwin Gregory, BGU programme leader for archaeology and heritage, said the university aims to make archaeology "as accessible as possible".
"It's a rare and exciting opportunity to participate in an archaeological excavation at one of Lincoln's most loved sites and to play a hands-on part in literally uncovering the history of the city," he said.
