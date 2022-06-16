Skegness death: Van driver admits killing man in hit-and-run
A van driver has admitted killing a man in a hit-and-run crash in Lincolnshire.
James Britton, 37, died in hospital eight days after being rundown by a Ford Transit van on Everingtons Lane, Skegness, in November 2021.
Driver Jonathan Wilson, 33, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility on Wednesday.
He is due to be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on 19 July.
Lincolnshire Police said they were called after reports a van had collided with two pedestrians on 10 November before driving off.
Mr Britton, who was known as Jimmy, from Skegness, died in hospital on 18 November, the other man also suffered serious injuries.
Wilson was initially charged with murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
He also pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm against the other man, but denied a charge of robbery in relation to the van.
