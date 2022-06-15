Skegness: Man held on suspicion of arson after device found
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a "device" was found in a Lincolnshire coastal resort.
Homes on Scarborough Avenue, Skegness, were evacuated and a cordon put in place after the discovery on Tuesday.
Residents were later allowed to return to their properties after a bomb disposal team removed the device.
The 58-year-old arrested man remains in custody for questioning, according to Lincolnshire Police.
