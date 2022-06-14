Skegness: Bomb disposal team called to Scarbrough Avenue
Properties in a street in Skegness were evacuated on Tuesday morning after a "device" was found, police have said.
A bomb disposal team was called to Scarbrough Avenue to investigate and a 200-metre cordon was put in place as a precaution.
Residents were later allowed to return to their properties.
Lincolnshire Police said they were working with the army's bomb squad and they did not believe there was a "wider risk to the public at this time".
Det Sgt Gemma Skipworth said: "We would like to sincerely thank the local community for their support and patience whilst we work to ensure the safety of everyone in the area. Officers will remain in the area to assist and reassure residents.
"We apologise for any inconvenience and disruption caused, but rest assured we are doing everything we can to resolve the incident."
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene earlier.
Police said the cordon would remain in place until the bomb disposal team had assessed the device and it had been deemed safe.
