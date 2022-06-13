Energy rebate: Band E homeowners told to repay £150 sent in error
- Published
Homeowners who received a £150 energy rebate in error have been told they must pay the money back.
Band E council tax payers in North Lincolnshire were given the government payout, designed to help families cope with the rising cost of living.
But only households in bands A to D are eligible.
One resident, who received a letter informing him of the mistake, told the BBC the problem appeared to be widespread.
Paul Taylor, who lives in Haxey, posted an image of the council note, which read: "We have identified that your household recently received a £150 energy rebate payment.
"Regrettably, this payment has been made in error and is repayable because your property is in Band E."
Posting on social media, Mr Taylor said the situation reminded him of the popular phrase about a booze-up in a brewery.
"Apologies to everyone still struggling to get their payment correctly. This is what you're up against," he said.
Judging by the responses to his post and from talking to friends and neighbours, Mr Taylor said, there were "a large number of people affected", including in the neighbouring villages of Westwoodside and Epworth.
One respondent to Mr Taylor's post labelled it "a council cock-up", adding: "I received the rebate & band E, I've spent mine on fuel doing my job as a carer."
Some also questioned why people in the higher bands were ineligible.
"It's assumed by local authorities that people living in higher band properties are more wealthy than those living in the lower bands, which is not [always] the case", they wrote.
Mr Taylor said he had written to the council's chief executive "to express his feelings" on the matter, and urged others to do the same.
How the system should work
- Homes in council bands A to D should receive the rebate
- There is a Disabled Band Reduction discount if your home is in bands A to E
- Those who pay council tax by direct debit will receive the reduction automatically
- If not, your council should contact you and may ask you to complete an online form, but extra support for those who struggle with that should be available
- If you don't hear from your council, contact them to check how you can claim the rebate. You should contact them before the end of September when the scheme closes
- If this is the case, your council may ask for bank details, but take care for scams and do not give any passwords
- You can find your council on the government website
- Extra support in paying energy bills may also be available for vulnerable households. The Citizens Advice website has more details
Source: Citizens Advice
North Lincolnshire Council previously said there were 70,000 households in the district eligible for the payment, but has not yet said how many properties received the £150 in error.
The authority has been approached by the BBC for comment.
