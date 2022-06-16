Ukraine fields team in World Egg Throwing Championships
One of the UK's quirkiest events is set to return after being cancelled for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Contestants, including a team from Ukraine, will be competing in the World Egg Throwing Championships in Swaton, Lincolnshire, on 26 June.
The three-person Ukrainian team arrived in the UK about a month ago and have been busy honing their skills with a host family in North Yorkshire.
The team comprises seven-year-old Igor, Tykhon, 12, and mum Victoriia, 42.
Despite their lack of previous experience, event organiser Andy Dunlop believes the family, who made the long journey from Kyiv to "Ukrainian Egg Throwing HQ" in Levisham on the North York Moors, could surprise a few people.
"The team do recognise that due to their size the throw and catch may be beyond their hopes, but feel Egg Roulette may be their best chance, followed closely by Target Throwing," he said.
Mr Dunlop said Igor, who enjoys making friends with cats and running around, and Tykhon, who likes studying and electronics, have been practising for at least an hour before and after school.
Victoriia, a full-time mum and national team captain, said they were hoping to do well.
"Now our football team has been foiled in its attempts at the World Cup, it's important that Ukraine does well [here]," she said.
"We intend to triumph."
Mr Dunlop said fellow nationals were welcome to join the Ukrainian team to help boost their chances.
He added that he was also delighted to welcome back actor, model and gravy wrestling champion Joel Hicks, aka Gandalf the Gravy.
Hicks will be the target in the "throwing with accuracy" competition, with competitors awarded maximum points for a successful groin shot.
The event, first held in 2005, is part of Swaton Vintage Day, which was started by local farmers in 1994 to showcase vintage tractors and raise a bit of money.
Over the years about £100,000 has been raised for local, national and international good causes, including the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and The British Red Cross.
History and highlights of the championships
- The event previously won first place in the Where Else But England awards for "England's quirkiest event"
- In 2011, Sport England rejected a bid by organisers to have egg-throwing recognised as an official sport
- Egg throwers and amateur radio enthusiasts have also joined forces in a bid to launch an egg into "space".
- Previous winners include a team led by a retired Power Ranger from Japan
