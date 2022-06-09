Lincoln: Suspected Brayford Pool grenade find sparks police cordon
A cordon was put in place in the centre of Lincoln following the discovery of a suspected hand grenade.
Lincolnshire Police tweeted that "what may be a grenade" had been found in the Brayford Pool area of the city on Thursday.
As a result, people were urged to avoid the area around the university campus and Brayford Wharf North.
The cordon was lifted at about midday after the device was deemed by the bomb squad as "not live".
"We are lifting the cordons and thank everyone for their help and patience while we dealt with this incident," a police spokesperson said.
