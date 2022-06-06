Gary Butcher: Man who fled open prison in court on absconding charge
An inmate who went missing from an open prison in Lincolnshire for three days has appeared in court.
Gary Butcher, who is serving a life sentence for aggravated burglary, was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp in the early hours of 31 May.
After an appeal to locate him, Butcher handed himself in to police in Derbyshire on Friday.
He appeared at South Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with escaping lawful custody.
The 55-year-old was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Derby Crown Court on 1 July.
