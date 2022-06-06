Spalding: WWI and WWII medals stolen in burglary
A number of World War One and World War Two medals have been stolen in a burglary at a house in Lincolnshire.
The medals, said to be of "huge sentimental value", were taken from a house on The Parkway in Spalding at about midday on 31 May.
They included a Burma Star, a Battle of Britain 1939-45 Star, a 1939-45 War Medal and a Defence Medal, police said.
Two men in a white van seen near the property at about 07:30 BST that day are being sought by police.
The men were wearing high-vis jackets and were in a Vauxhall Vivaro van, according to Lincolnshire Police.
Other items stolen included some with the soldier's name on, such as a Certificate of Service from the Army, officers added.
Anyone with information, or who may have seen the van on that day, has been urged to contact police.
