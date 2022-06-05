Stamford Lakeside Healthcare practice 'still not providing safe care'
A medical practice will remain in special measures after inspectors found it was still not providing safe care and treatment to patients.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said there had been some improvements at Lakeside Healthcare since its visit in August but more work was needed.
Patients were not able to access care in a "timely way", inspectors said.
The Stamford-based practice said it "would continue to work hard to deliver further improvements."
After the visit in August, the service was placed into special measures to help the provider to improve.
In a follow-up visit in March, the CQC said there had been some improvements but further work was required, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Inspectors found there were "still processes that needed embedding and strengthening" and would therefore it would stay in special measures for a further six months.
In a statement, Lakeside said there had been a "significant" amount of work to improve the service but acknowledged "more needs to be done".
Hub manager Teri White said they had employed more staff, introduced new management and upgraded its telephone system.
She added a new online consultation system had been brought in which was accessible out of surgery hours.
