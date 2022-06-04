Gary Butcher: Open prison inmate charged with escape
- Published
A prisoner who went missing from an open prison for three days has been charged with escaping lawful custody.
Gary Butcher, 55, who is serving a life sentence for aggravated burglary, was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp in the early hours of 31 May.
Lincolnshire Police, which had appealed to locate him, said he handed himself in to colleagues in Derbyshire on Friday and had since been charged.
He is due to appear before South Derbyshire Magistrates' Court later.
A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.