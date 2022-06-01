Gary Butcher: On-the-run sex offender 'may try to charm his way into homes'
- Published
A convicted sex offender who remains on-the-run from an open prison may try to "charm his way" into people's homes, say Lincolnshire Police.
Gary Butcher, 55, was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp in Boston, at 05:30 BST on Tuesday.
Butcher, who police say may have travelled to Leicestershire, was in prison for aggravated burglary.
Chief Supt Kate Anderson said her officers are working with forces across the country to locate him.
She said: "I do believe that he is extremely dangerous.
"He may attempt to charm his way into homes."
Officers have now revealed that Butcher was last seen wearing a long-sleeved green jacket and dark blue cargo shorts. He was carrying a black rucksack.
He is described as being of a "stocky" build with a tattoo of a swallow on his right arm and a "Phillip-Trina" tattoo on his left arm.
Chief Supt Anderson said she believes Butcher has access to some cash, which may enable him to travel.
In February, another convicted sex offender, Paul Robson, 56, absconded from the same prison and was captured in Skegness after four days. He was subsequently jailed for eight months after admitting a charge of absconding.
Anyone who sees Butcher is asked not to approach him and call police on 101 or 999 in emergency.
