Platinum Jubilee: Metheringham beacon lighting scuppered by nesting dove
A Lincolnshire village's plans to light a beacon for the Queen's Jubilee have been put on hold by a nesting bird.
The collared dove and three eggs were spotted inside the beacon at the centre of Metheringham village, according to event organiser Fran Pembery.
"Our lighting of the beacon has been scuppered. The dove is sitting right on the burner," Ms Pembery said.
As a result, a tiki lantern would be lit instead of the traditional beacon to mark the big day, she added.
Ms Pembery said while there were still plenty of other things planned for Thursday's Jubilee event in the village, there was no choice but to cancel the lighting of the beacon despite it being the highlight of the evening's celebrations.
She said the organisers were disappointed, but it was a waiting game while the bird remained in situ so the tiki lantern would be used as an alternative way of celebrating the Jubilee.
"It's not the same as the beacon, but the dove can't be moved," she said.
Similar events have been held in the village for decades to celebrate other jubilees and royal weddings.
Members of Metheringham's village committee organised the party to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and said they expected around 2,000 people from miles around to attend.
Ms Pembery said: "We have a fairground, street food and bagpipes, and a town crier will be around the war memorial in the centre of the village on Thursday.
"On Saturday, there's a walking parade in red white and blue from the fire station to the playing field where we'll have children's entertainment, stalls, inflatables, vintage cars and live music."
James Hooton, who plays Sam Dingle in Emmerdale, was expected to run a bar at the event, while Jeff Hordley, who plays Cain Dingle, would DJ, Ms Pembery added.
