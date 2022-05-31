Bethany Vincent: Vigil to mark year since mum and son's murders
- Published
A vigil to commemorate the first anniversary of the murders of a mother and her son is to be held later.
Bethany Vincent, 26, and Darren Henson, known as DJ, 9, were found stabbed to death at their home in Louth, Lincolnshire, on 31 May 2021.
In February, Daniel Boulton, 30, was found guilty of their murders and jailed for a minimum of 40 years.
The Be Their Voice charity has asked people to gather at 18:45 BST at the Charles Street Recreation Ground.
People would be invited to blow bubbles into the air in tribute and would help scatter forget-me-not seeds into wildflower beds at the park, the Louth-based charity said.
'Year of sorrow'
Sarah Parkins, chair of Be Their Voice, said it was "impossible" to believe a year had passed since Ms Vincent's and Darren's deaths.
"It's been a year of sorrow for the family and we stand shoulder to shoulder with them in support," she said.
"Bethany and DJ's deaths cannot be for nothing and we hope we leave a legacy to them.
"We will be focusing our minds not only on them, but on all those suffering from domestic abuse right here and now in our community."
The vigil was designed as an act of "tribute and love", Ms Parkins added.
