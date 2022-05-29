Grantham Margaret Thatcher statue vandalised weeks after egging
A statue of Margaret Thatcher erected in her home town has been vandalised two weeks after a man was fined for throwing eggs at it.
The £300,000 sculpture in Grantham was daubed with red paint and a hammer and sickle was painted on the fence protecting it.
The statue was also egged by university arts chief Jeremy Webster just hours after it was first put up on 15 May.
The 59-year-old has since been fined £90 by Lincolnshire Police.
The bronze statue of the former prime minister was lowered into place in St Peter's Hill earlier this month, despite warnings it would be "egged" and draw boos from passing motorists.
It sits atop a 10ft (3m) high plinth under CCTV surveillance to minimise the risk of vandalism.
The sculpture was offered to South Kesteven District Council after plans to erect it in Parliament Square in London were rejected.
The former prime minister was born in Grantham in 1925 and died in April 2013, aged 87.
The only previous memorial to her in the town was a plaque on the corner of North Parade and Broad Street to mark where she was born.
Lincolnshire Police has been contacted for a comment.
