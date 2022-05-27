Gainsborough Browns: Arrests over designer goods thefts
Two people have been arrested in connection with a series of thefts at a department store.
Designer clothes and perfume have been stolen from Browns in Marshall's Yard, Gainsborough, in six raids since the beginning of the year.
Police said a woman, 35, and man, 36, had been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remained in custody.
People had been warned to contact Lincolnshire Police if they were offered cut-price designer goods.
The force said many of the stolen items, which included brands such as Lacoste, L'Oreal, Chanel, Ted Baker and Ralph Lauren, had not been recovered.
The latest in the series of raids took place between 04:30 and 05:00 BST on 19 May.
A spokesperson for the force said the arrests followed a number of appeals for information.
"We have arrested two people in connection with a series of break-ins and thefts at Browns Department store after receiving intelligence from the community," they said.
