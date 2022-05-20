Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Boston fails in bid for city status
- Published
The market town of Boston has failed in its bid to win city status as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Eight new cities have been named, with at least one in every UK nation.
Officials in the Lincolnshire market town said they were "hugely disappointed", but being part of the process had put Boston on the map.
Michelle Sacks, from Boston Borough Council, said it had been a chance to "celebrate the best of Boston".
"It has certainly raised our profile and we continue to work hard with our partners and community to celebrate why Boston is an amazing place to live, work, visit and invest," she said.
Asked what made Boston a worthy contender, she added: "I think it is the history and heritage of this amazing place, but it's the people - it's their passion and enthusiasm for all of the things that are going on."
We are hugely disappointed that Boston was not successful in the application for #CityStatus but we congratulate those new UK cities and wish them every success in maximising those opportunities that City Status brings to their communities.— Boston Borough Council (@Bostonboro) May 20, 2022
📷 Electric Egg pic.twitter.com/P33siqRiBS
She congratulated the places that had been successful, including Doncaster and Milton Keynes, both of which have had previous bids rejected.
"It's also worth reflecting [that] not succeeding today doesn't mean we won't try again," she added.
The application stated that Boston's bid "will not just catalogue its history and provide a record of its features; it will capture the spirit of its people, both past and current, to present a new future fit for its bestowal and honour of city distinction".
Bidding for city status was often linked to bigger regeneration and promotion programmes that would continue in the future, the council said.
Some had labelled it a waste of money, while others were more supportive.
One resident told BBC Radio Lincolnshire: "I've been here all my life, so something must be right.
"Some people decry the town, but I don't find it bad at all," he said.
