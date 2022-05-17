Attempted murder arrest over street stabbing in Sleaford
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Lincolnshire.
Police were called to Mareham Lane, Sleaford, on Sunday afternoon after a man, in his 30s, was found with multiple stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as "serious but stable".
Lincolnshire Police said a 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the "isolated" incident.
Another man, aged 41, who was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm has been released on bail, the force added.
Det Insp Remy Simon has appealed for anyone who may footage of the incident to come forward..
"The victim was found near a busy road and there is a good chance that our local community may have information or footage which could help our enquiries, so we would encourage people to check their dashcams, Go-Pros or CCTV as soon as possible and share anything which may help with us," he said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.