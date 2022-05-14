Red Arrows team member sent home from Greece
A member of the Red Arrows RAF aerobatic team has been withdrawn from a training camp in Greece.
The Lincolnshire-based Red Arrows began their four-week pre-season training camp in April as part of preparations for their summer displays.
An RAF spokesperson confirmed the team member had returned to the UK for "personal reasons", but declined to comment further.
They added the remaining members were continuing with their display training.
"A member of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Display Team - the Red Arrows - has been temporarily withdrawn and has returned to the UK for personal reasons," a spokesperson said.
"It would not be appropriate to offer further comment at this stage."
The Red Arrows will use a seven-aircraft formation, rather than nine, at events this year as two pilots in the team have moved to other roles.
It will however use nine aircraft for national flypast events throughout the year.
Despite one member returning home, an RAF spokesperson said: "The Red Arrows continue with their pre-season display training and preparations for events including the Platinum Jubilee programme."
The team is based at RAF Scampton and is due to relocate to RAF Waddington before the end of the year.
