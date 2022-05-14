Mablethorpe assault: Two men and woman arrested after man seriously injured
Three people have been arrested after a man was seriously assaulted in Mablethorpe.
Lincolnshire Police said they were called to Centenary Close at about 22:00 BST on Thursday.
A man in his 50s was found with multiple serious injuries to his head and body and remains in hospital.
Two men, aged 28 and 37, and a 30-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remain in custody.
Officers said they believed it was an isolated incident and appealed for anyone who witnessed the assault to contact them.
