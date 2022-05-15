Diana Gabaliene: Vigil for Sleaford woman to highlight domestic abuse
- Published
A vigil for a woman killed in a suspected murder-suicide will raise awareness of domestic abuse, organisers say.
Diana Gabaliene, 33, is believed to have been strangled by Deividas Gabalis, 40, before he killed himself at their home in Sleaford.
Sleaford Women's Safety Group has organised a candle-lit vigil on Sunday.
It said people would have a chance to pay tribute to Ms Gabaliene, a popular member of the community.
Safety group treasurer Sarah Watson, 32, said the event, due to start at 20:30 BST near Sleaford Leisure Centre, was "in remembrance for Diana and so that the community can come together and mourn the loss".
"The family were very grateful and allowed us to put this event on. It was also very important for them," she said.
"They wanted to make sure that there was awareness being raised for domestic violence in the home and that was very much at the forefront of their requests.
"The fact that she had young children, it really did affect a lot of people."
Ms Watson said the community had been "shaken to the core and left upset by their deaths".
"It just breaks your heart and it makes you wonder who else is suffering this kind of situation.
"I think a lot of women can relate to these situations, somebody will know someone who's been through domestic violence."
She said a local martial arts school and a gym - Ms Gabaliene was a member of both, would give readings and tributes at the event.
A talk from a survivor of domestic abuse is also planned, Ms Watson said.
"The amount of support we've got for this event is phenomenal," she said.
"We wanted to make sure that this event took place so that people felt like they had somewhere to go, to be able to have that outlet and to be able to celebrate her life."
An online appeal to raise money for the couple's three young children has reached more than £11,500 in seven days.
Emergency services were called to George Street, in Sleaford, shortly after 16:00 BST on 1 May after reports of two people being injured in the house.
Lincolnshire Police said nobody else was being sought over the deaths and they are treating the case as a murder-suicide.
Ms Gabaliene worked for a care home in the Holdingham area of the town. Mr Gabalis worked for food manufacturer Moy Park in nearby Anwick.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.