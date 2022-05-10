Lincolnshire car wash boss given anti-slavery order
- Published
A car wash owner has been handed Lincolnshire's first ever an anti-slavery order for employing illegal workers on low wages.
Mohamed Hamza, who runs M&H car wash in Pinchbeck faces up to five years in prison if he fails to comply, the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) said.
He must pay at least the minimum wage and provide wage slips to all workers.
It is also the first order issued in the UK for the hand car wash sector.
During the hearing at Boston Magistrates' Court on Monday, Hamza, 31, of Gladstone Street, Peterborough asked the court to dismiss the Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order application, claiming it was not warranted, the GLAA said.
However, magistrates said he had refused to co-operate with authorities or run a legitimate business, employing illegal workers on little or no pay, and issued a two-year order against him.
The order prevents Hamza from recruiting anyone who has no right to work in the UK.
GLAA investigating officer Dale Walker said: "This is the first order the GLAA has secured in the hand car wash sector and also the first order in Lincolnshire.
"We will monitor any hand car wash operated by him closely over the next two years and will not hesitate to take appropriate action should we identify a breach of the order."
'Hidden' victims
It was was handed down after the GLAA's application was supported by additional evidence from Lincolnshire Police and Immigration Enforcement.
Insp Fran Harrod, from Lincolnshire Police, said: "We know that there are areas of employment which may have a higher risk of exploitation, and we dedicate time to identifying those threats, and safeguarding the victims.
"These people are some of the most vulnerable and hidden members of our society, and their voices are completely soundless without intervention.
"This is the culmination of months of hard work by us, the GLAA, Immigration, and Trading Standards, and we are delighted that this is the result."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.