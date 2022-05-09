Diana Gabaliene: Fundraiser for murdered woman reaches £11,000
An online appeal to raise money for the children of a woman who died in a suspected murder-suicide has reached more than £11,000.
The bodies of Diana Gabaliene, 33, and Deividas Gabalis, 40, were discovered in George Street, Sleaford, Lincolnshire, last week.
Ms Gabaliene was strangled and Mr Gabalis' death is not being treated as suspicious, Lincolnshire Police said.
The force confirmed nobody else was being sought over the deaths.
The fundraising page said the money would be used to cover Ms Gabaliene's funeral costs and the remainder donated to her sister to help raise the couple's three children.
"Our beloved friend, sister and mother, Diana Gabaliene, left us all with the greatest pain and incurable wounds," the appeal said.
"Our angel flew away, raising her wings high, too early and against her will."
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 16:00 BST on 1 May after reports of two people being injured in the house.
Ms Gabaliene worked for a care home in the Holdingham area of the town. Mr Gabalis worked for food manufacturer Moy Park in nearby Anwick.
