Polls close in City of Lincoln Council election
- Published
Polling stations across Lincoln have closed following city council elections.
Registered voters were able to cast their ballots between 07:00 and 22:00 BST on Thursday
In total 11 seats, one from each of the 11 wards in the city, were up for election.
Counting is due to start soon after the polls have closed, with the results of the election for Lincoln expected overnight.
Across England there are about 4,360 seats up for grabs on about 146 councils.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.