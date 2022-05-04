Sleaford deaths: Couple were key members of community - police
A couple found dead at their home in Lincolnshire were "key members of the community", police have said.
Diana Gabaliene, 33, and Deividas Gabalis, 40, were discovered at a house in George Street, Sleaford, on Sunday.
Police said post mortem examinations were due to take place on Thursday and detectives were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
Floral tributes have been left at the scene. Officers said the community was shocked by their deaths.
Ch Insp Phil Vickers, of Lincolnshire Police, said detectives were still trying to establish the facts surrounding their deaths.
"Sleaford is a safe place to live and this type of incident is unprecedented here.
"The impact has been huge. Both the adults were key members of the community, well known and well appreciated."
Ms Gabaliene worked for a care home in the Holdingham area of the town and was a member of a martial arts school and local gym, the latter also attended by Mr Gabalis.
Her employer, Glenholme Healthcare Group, paid tribute to a "highly valued member of the team".
In a statement, the company said: "We were extremely saddened to learn of the death of Diana Gabaliene.
"Diana had worked for Glenholme for a year and a half at our Holdingham Grange care home in Sleaford. She was a highly valued member of the team and will be missed by colleagues and residents alike.
"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time."
The couple are understood to have three children and an online fundraising page has been set up to help them.
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 16:00 BST on Sunday following reports of two people being injured in the house, the force had said.
