Polls open in City of Lincoln Council election
Polling stations across Lincoln have opened for the city council elections.
Registered voters will be able to cast their ballots from 07:00-22:00 BST.
In total 11 seats, one from each of the 11 wards in the city, will be up for election.
Counting will start once the polls close, with results expected overnight.
Across England there are about 4,360 seats up for grabs on about 146 councils.
