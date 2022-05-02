Sleaford deaths: Man and woman found dead in house
- Published
A man and a woman have been found dead at a house in Lincolnshire.
The woman, believed to be in her 30s, and the man, thought to be in his 40s, were discovered at a property in George Street, Sleaford, on Sunday.
Police said emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 16:00 BST following reports of two people being injured in the house.
An investigation is under way and detectives are treating their deaths as unexplained.
Formal identification is yet to be carried out but specialist officers are working with the family of the victims, officers say.
A cordon is in place at the property while forensics teams complete examinations and local officers are in the area carrying out inquiries.
'Real shock'
Det Insp Andy McWatt, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives."
He said a number of lines of inquiry were being pursued by detectives.
"The tragic events of [Sunday] afternoon must be a real shock to people living in the area and I want to make clear that we are doing all we can to find out exactly what has happened," he said.
Mr McWatt appealed for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.
"Did you see or hear anything that seemed odd or out of place, or heard anything that suggested a disturbance in or around the area? If so, please do contact us as soon as possible," he said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.