Prince Charles tells RAF graduates of 'shock' over Ukraine war images
- Published
The war in Ukraine is a "stark reminder" there is "no substitute for credible defence", the Prince of Wales has told newly-graduated RAF pilots.
Prince Charles made his comments at a graduation parade for pilots at the RAF's Cranwell College in Lincolnshire.
He told graduates he was "shocked" by the images coming from Ukraine, adding that the conflict "highlighted the importance of alliances".
The prince gave his speech in his role as Marshal of the RAF.
His comments at the college near Sleaford, where he graduated in 1971, were made after watching more than 500 servicemen and women parade for the first time in front of 1,500 family members.
In his speech, the prince said: "We are all shocked by the images of war in our continent and the effects of air-delivered weapons.
"For air forces, the fighting in Ukraine has clearly demonstrated that despite technological complexity of modern aerial warfare, having highly-motivated and well-trained people remains critical to operational success."
Wearing full ceremonial dress and sword, Prince Charles told the newly graduated pilots: "Owing to the many daily threats and stresses we face at home and abroad, much will be asked of you in the years ahead, particularly as the service begins to shift its weight increasingly towards space, cyber, data and information warfare."
He spoke of being "immensely impressed" the graduates had finished their courses, adding it "will not have been easy".
The prince said: "As you join the service in its second century, the Royal Air Force has never been more relevant or in more demand in the modern era around the world."
During his speech, Charles also touched briefly on his time in training at the Lincolnshire college, saying: "It is frankly somewhat alarming to think that it is over 50 years ago that I was standing where you are."
A fly-past of a Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker and two Typhoon fighter jets had earlier opened proceedings, which featured graduates from RAF College Cranwell and Halton.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.