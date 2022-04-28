Sutton on Sea: Uneven beach huts labelled an 'eyesore'
- Published
A string of uneven huts and a metal container on a Lincolnshire beach have been labelled an "eyesore" and sparked safety fears.
The structures, which were placed on Sutton On Sea's sands, have left some residents concerned that the seemingly unsupported huts could be dangerous.
They were moved from the nearby promenade when a council lease ended.
Hut organiser Mablethorpe Area Partnership said the beach project was still in its early stages.
The Sutton on Sea Beachcare litter picking group criticised the lack of access for those with mobility issues, claiming they were safer in their previous location.
Posting on Facebook, Stephen Maples questioned the amount of consultation that had gone into the plans, adding: "I must admit the container does look awful, and will still look awful when it's painted another colour."
Diane Turner said "they need moving before somebody gets seriously hurt, plus they are an eyesore" and Paddy Poynton described them as a "nightmare waiting to happen".
Some stood up for the buildings, with Susan Unwin posting: "What a wonderful idea to enhance the experience of a day at the beach."
Work has started on a £6m project to redevelop Sutton on Sea's Colonnade, with the original beach huts previously sitting on top of the 1950s structure.
East Lindsey District Council ward councillor Helen Matthews, who chairs Mablethorpe Area Partnership, said the project aimed to let people know that Sutton on Sea "is still open for business especially for those who love and enjoy the beach hut culture".
She said the partnership had worked with the Environment Agency and Natural England to site the huts on the beach, as seen in other coastal resorts.
Organisers realised they were "in a natural mobile environment", Ms Matthews told the Local Democracy Reporting Service, with possible solutions including the installation of decking areas.
The partnership said the container would be part of a community art youth project, with the proceeds from hut bookings going to local causes.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.