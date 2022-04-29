Lincolnshire pothole-ridden 'lunar landscape' junction rebuilt
- Published
A pothole-ridden junction described as a "lunar landscape" has been rebuilt at a cost of £64,000.
Police had raised concerns about the road surface in Lincolnshire after a biker crashed and was injured in March after trying to avoid the potholes.
At the time, officers said the junction at South Hykeham Road and Bridge Road in Haddington was an "accident waiting to happen".
Lincolnshire County Council said structural work had now been completed.
Several reports about the state of the road had previously been made on FixMyStreet, a website which logs reports of road issues.
One report described the junction as a "lunar landscape", while others said it was "appalling" and "dangerous", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Cyclist Richard Parker said more needed to be done to divert HGVs away from the road, including a potential weight limit.
Historically, repairs at the site had been of "poor value" leading to further issues, he said.
Mr Parker added: "The rest of the Lincolnshire road network needs the same level of investment."
In recent months, the council has campaigned unsuccessfully for the government to reinstate around £12.5m in lost funding - a cut to the authority's roads budget of 25%.
The funding equates to around 72,000 potholes left unfilled.
The authority was forced to change its original plans for a 3% council tax rise, instead hiking it by 4.99% in response, as well as putting £2.3m of its reserves aside to balance the books.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.