Local elections 2022: Where your money is spent by City of Lincoln
Published
The City of Lincoln is the only local authority in Lincolnshire holding an election on Thursday 5 May.
The council is responsible for education, housing, roads and social services for adults and children.
Local authorities are funded by a variety of sources, including council tax, government grants and other income, like parking charges.
Ahead of the poll, the BBC has examined how £100 of your money is spent by the council:
City of Lincoln Council
The authority has 33 councillors, with three representing each of the 11 wards.
Labour runs the city with 22 members. The Conservatives have 10 councillors and the Liberal Democrats one.
One seat is up for grabs in each ward this time round.
Across England, more than 4,000 councillors in 146 councils are up for election.
People can vote between 07:00-22:00 BST on 5 May, with postal voting and proxy votes also available.
