Little Ponton crash: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on A52
A 22-year-old pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car in Lincolnshire.
The man was walking along the A52 at Little Ponton, near Grantham, on Friday night when he was struck by the vehicle, Lincolnshire Police said.
The road was closed on Saturday while investigations were carried out and police have appealed for anyone with dashcam footage from around the time of the incident to get in touch.
Arrests had been made in relation to the incident, officers added.
A spokesperson said: "The young man's family are aware and specially trained officers are providing them with help and support in this difficult time.
"We are urging anyone with information about the crash, anyone who saw it, or anyone who has useful dashcam footage from between 8.30pm to 10.30pm on Friday 22 April, to contact us."
