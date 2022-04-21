Lincolnshire Fire Service launches recruitment drive to plug crew shortfall
- Published
A fire service with a shortfall of firefighters at nearly all its stations is holding a series of recruitment events in a bid to attract newcomers.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had a crew shortfall at almost every one of the county's 38 stations.
It said it hoped its "Have a Go" days would attract potential on-call firefighters to join the service.
Watch manager Julia Whitfield said "anyone with a genuine interest" would be welcome to join the sessions.
People coming to the "Have a Go" days between April and November would be able to talk to serving firefighters about their work and take part in some of the entry-level tests, she said.
"There's no pressure and certainly no stereotype."
The issue of fire station staffing levels in Lincolnshire was highlighted in the aftermath of a recent house blaze in the village of Metheringham, near Lincoln.
In a post on social media, staff at Metheringham fire station said: "This call came in only 25 mins before our fire appliance was to be unavailable due to low crew numbers at the station.
"Had this call been when we were unavailable, this fire would have escalated causing more damage and spread to neighbouring properties.
"We are looking to recruit more on-call firefighters at the station," it added.
Sessions specifically for under-represented groups were planned as part of the special days, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Full details of the application process and the dates of the "Have A Go" sessions are available on the fire service's website.
