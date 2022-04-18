Scampton church plans Dambusters stained glass window
A church is hoping to raise £18,000 to install a stained glass window commemorating the Dambusters.
Scampton Church wants the window installed to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of 617 Squadron at RAF Scampton in 1943.
The "bouncing bomb" raids on targets in Germany during World War II set off from the RAF station.
The church said the project would be a "meaningful tribute".
RAF Scampton is due to close by 31 December and the church installed a window referencing the base last year.
Joe Bartrop, project coordinator, said the new window would be "a sister" to the existing one.
"The whole idea is that the whole of the south wall of the nave will be a lasting memory and a meaningful tribute to RAF Scampton," he said.
Mr Bartrop said there had already received a number of donations from RAF heritage organisations and businesses in the area, but still needed to raise about £9,000.
The new window has been commissioned from glass-artist Claire Williamson, who also designed the existing commemorative window.
It features the squadron's badge and bomber command badge and representations of the floodlights fitted to planes to help ensure they were at the correct height before releasing their bombs.
It also includes three silhouettes of Lancaster bombers and an airman with a bowed head.
Mr Bartrop said it was "important" to pass on the meaning of remembrance to future generations.
"This [the window] is part and parcel of that as well."
