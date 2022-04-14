Lincolnshire hospital trust declares critical incident

Trust chief executive Andrew Morgan said a variety of pressures had led to the critical incident being declared

A critical incident has been declared at four Lincolnshire hospitals due to "exceptional" demand.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust said it was working with partners to prioritise treatment at its hospitals in Lincoln, Boston and Grantham.

Chief executive Andrew Morgan said Covid pressures and a recent fire at Lincoln hospital which cut "diagnostic capability" had also had an effect.

However, he said essential services were still "fully open".

