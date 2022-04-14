Covid: Lincolnshire seaside visitors urged to wear masks in busy areas
- Published
Visitors to the Lincolnshire coast are being urged to remain cautious and to wear a mask in busy areas to help prevent the spread of Covid.
East Lindsey District Council, which covers the popular resorts of Skegness and Mablethorpe, said cases remained high and Covid had "not disappeared".
Leader Craig Leyland said he wanted Easter visitors to enjoy themselves, but to be careful at the same time.
"We are just reminding people to take personal responsibility," he said.
Skegness is set to welcome thousands of visitors to its beaches over the Easter weekend.
Although most Covid restrictions in the UK have ended, Mr Leyland said people should consider wearing a mask in crowded spaces, and continue to wash their hands regularly.
He told BBC Look North: "We want to welcome people to our fantastic coast and Wolds, and all the other attractions we have, but we are just asking people to... make sure the virus isn't spread unnecessarily."
Natalie Liddle, from Public Health Lincolnshire, added: "As we transition to living safely with Covid it is important that we continue to exercise personal responsibility.
"Covid is still with us, but we can all play our part in making the Easter holiday season safer and enjoyable for us all."
East Lindsey recorded 508 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to 9 April - a fall of 359 compared to the previous week.
Nationally, about one in 15 people tested positive for the virus in the week up to 9 April, but according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) the number of people in the UK infected with coronavirus is falling.
