Man, 83, dies in head-on collision with van in Lincoln
- Published
A man has died following a head-on collision involving a car and a van.
An 83-year-old Honda Jazz driver was travelling on Washingborough Road, Lincoln from the A15 at about 17:00 BST when it happened.
The Honda driver was taken to hospital and died on Sunday morning, Lincolnshire Police said.
The driver of the van received minor injuries. The police force has asked anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicles involved to make contact.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.