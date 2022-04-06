Ukrainian refugees arrive in Lincolnshire and Yorkshire family homes
People who stepped up to help Ukrainian families fleeing Russia's invasion have begun welcoming refugees into their homes.
Maria and her 17-year-old son Borys arrived in Rauceby, Lincolnshire, after fleeing the eastern city of Dnipro.
Their hosts, Jonny and Emma Hoare, said the first thing their families did when they met was hug.
Elsewhere, a Ukrainian mother and her two daughters have found safety with a family in North Yorkshire.
The refugees are among the first to arrive in the country as part of the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme.
Maria and Borys were forced to leave their relatives behind and make the week-long journey across Europe before getting a flight to Gatwick.
Borys said they were "so pleased" to meet their hosts and had been overwhelmed by the support from the community.
Mr Hoare said once visas had been arranged, he would be welcoming a second family made up of a grandmother, mother and her four children, aged three, five, 10 and 15.
Katya and her two children, aged six and nine, fled their home in a village near Irpin, just outside capital Kyiv, when explosions began to rain down.
They have found refuge with Carrie Pillow, who lives in Thornton-le Clay in Ryedale.
Describing her journey to the Romanian border, Katya said: "We saw some soldiers and other military cars with some people lying on the ground. It was terrible and horrible."
Ms Pillow, who was compelled to help out after seeing the devastation on the news, said it been "a lot of fun watching the children blossom".
She added: "It's been obvious they've not been out for a long time and the community have come together to donate bikes and scooters.
"After only an hour and half sleep on Saturday, they were outside blowing bubbles, cycling and having fun."
